Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPAL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GPAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap stocks comprising four factor sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility.

