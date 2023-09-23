Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GPAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GPAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap stocks comprising four factor sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility.

