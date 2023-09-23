Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,747 shares. The firm has a market cap of $707.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

