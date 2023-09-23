Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GSEW)

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GSEW stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

