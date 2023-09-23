Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:GPOW)

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77.

