Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSEE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

