Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GSID traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares. The stock has a market cap of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,642,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,530,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

