Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. 22,169 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2,222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

