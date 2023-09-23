Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $352,496.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,609.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00244831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00786413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00536393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00117246 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

