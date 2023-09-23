Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $350,905.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,574.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00244053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00785896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00538230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00116872 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

