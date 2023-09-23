Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,054.71

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $216,054.71 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

