Guild of Guardians Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,570.08 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $205,570.08 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

