GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.52 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.52 million and $908.38 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

