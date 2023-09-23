GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.52 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $799.68 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001495 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

