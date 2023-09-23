H2O DAO Price Up 3.8% This Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $235,701.67 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.