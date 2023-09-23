Head to Head Analysis: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Permex Petroleum and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60% InPlay Oil 24.15% 20.86% 12.93%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Permex Petroleum and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.07 -$2.71 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $183.52 million 0.95 $64.53 million $0.48 4.05

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Permex Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

