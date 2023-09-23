Head-To-Head Review: Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) versus Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avance Gas and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Euronav 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

Euronav has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Avance Gas.

This table compares Avance Gas and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Euronav 45.95% 26.55% 14.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avance Gas and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Euronav $854.67 million N/A $203.25 million $2.91 5.91

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Summary

Euronav beats Avance Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

