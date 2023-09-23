Head to Head Survey: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) & Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Clarus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $401.01 million 0.69 -$69.78 million ($2.15) -3.45

Sacks Parente Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A Clarus -19.79% 7.09% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sacks Parente Golf and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 2 5 0 2.71

Clarus has a consensus price target of $14.69, indicating a potential upside of 97.94%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Clarus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarus beats Sacks Parente Golf on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The company's Precision Sport segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra and Barnes brands. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. Its Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

