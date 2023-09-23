Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDDRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

