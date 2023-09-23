Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $18.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,753.65081 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05075335 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $14,881,003.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

