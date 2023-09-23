Hidigital btc Price Reaches $3.49 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Hidigital btc Token Profile
Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.
