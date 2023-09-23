HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $61.84 million and $2.27 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

