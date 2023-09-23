iExec RLC Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $72.65 million and $12.92 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.68 or 1.00016648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.01885442 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $13,472,720.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

