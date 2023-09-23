Internet Computer Price Hits $2.97 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $8.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00011157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,396,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,201,734 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

