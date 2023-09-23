Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 6.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.69. 3,363,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,972. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

