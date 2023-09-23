Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.