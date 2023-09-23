Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 8,179,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,340. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.