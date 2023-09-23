Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,305,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

