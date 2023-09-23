iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 78,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

