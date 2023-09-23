iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.38. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.77.

