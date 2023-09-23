iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

IJR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

