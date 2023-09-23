JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

JOYY Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of YY opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. JOYY has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $5,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

