JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $82,772.03 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

