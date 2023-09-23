Kava (KAVA) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Kava has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $493.69 million and $8.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 789,291,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,386,416 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

