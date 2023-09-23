Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.23

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.87 million and $3.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00100306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

