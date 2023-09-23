Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

