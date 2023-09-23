KonPay Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and $36,668.92 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

