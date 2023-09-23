Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,821,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. 514,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,406. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

