Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Leidos by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 494,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

