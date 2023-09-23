Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $107.01 million and $826,195.68 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

