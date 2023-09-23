Lumi Credits Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $311.15 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

