Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.95 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $9,946.43 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000408 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,650.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

