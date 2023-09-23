Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

