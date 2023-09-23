Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 125 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $20.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $829.08. 2,779,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $869.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

