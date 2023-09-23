Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $24,023,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.