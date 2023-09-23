Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $175.48. 2,839,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

