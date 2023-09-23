Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.