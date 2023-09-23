Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.51. 1,334,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,192. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

