Mdex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and $2.09 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

