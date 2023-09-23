Metahero One Day Volume Reaches $260,388.50 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $260,388.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002938 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

